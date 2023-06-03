Odisha Train Crash: Know list of deadliest rail disasters in history of independent India

Odisha Train Crash: The eastern state of Odisha witnessed one of the deadliest train accidents in the history of Indian Railways when the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train collided with each other.

At least 233 people have been reported to be killed so far while over 900 have been injured. This is one of the deadliest train accidents in independent India.

Here is a list of some of the other deadly train crashes to hit India since independence:

– India registered its worst train accident on June 6, 1981. The heart rending incident had taken place in Bihar where a train fell into the river Bagmati while crossing a bridge. More than 750 precious lives were lost in this unhappy incident.

-The Purushottam Express had collided with the stationary Kalindi Express near Firozabad on August 20, 1995, leading to the deaths of around 305 people.

-At least 212 people were killed when the Jammu Tawi–Sealdah Express hit three derailed coaches of the Frontier Golden Temple Mail in Khanna, Punjab on November 26, 1998.

-The Gaisal train disaster of August 2, 1999 saw the Brahmaputra Mail crashing into the stationary Avadh Assam Express at Gaisal station in North Frontier Railway’s Katihar division. More than 285 people were killed while over 300 sustained injuries. Many of the victims were soldiers from the Indian Army, BSF and CRPF.

-On November 20, 2016, 14 coaches of the Indore–Rajendra Nagar Express derailed at Pukhrayan, approximately 60 km from Kanpur, killing 152 people and injuring 260.

-The Howrah Rajdhani Express had derailed over a bridge on the Dhave river in Rafiganj on September 9, 2002, killing more than 140 people. Terrorist sabotage was blamed for the mishap.

-A cyclone had washed away the Pamban–Dhanuskodi passenger train at Rameswaram on December 23, 1964, killing over 126 passengers.

-On May 28, 2010 the Jnaneswari Express bound for Mumbai had derailed near Jhargram in West Bengal and was then hit by an oncoming goods train, leading to the death of 148 passengers.

(With agency inputs)

