Odisha Train Crash: Engine drivers, guards of 2 trains injured in accident
Friday night's accident killed at least 261 people and injured more than 900, in one of the worst railway tragedies in the country.
The engine drivers and guards of two trains were injured in the Odisha triple train accident and are being treated in different hospitals, a railway official said on Saturday.
The engine driver and the guard of the goods trains, however, escaped unhurt, the official added. Coromandel Express’s loco pilot and his assistant as well as the guard and Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express’s guard were on the injured list.
“The loco pilot, assistant loco pilot and the guard of Coromandel Express and the guard of the Bengaluru-Howrah Express are being treated in different hospitals,” the senior divisional commercial manager of South Eastern Railway’s Kharagpur division, Rajesh Kumar, said.
At least 288 people were killed and around 900others got injured when three trains collided one after another in a horrific sequence in Odisha’s Balasore district.
The train crash, one of the deadliest in the country, took place in Balasore district about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar around 7 pm on Friday, prompting the Railway Ministry to order a probe. Three trains – the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train were involved in the accident.
The train crash, the fourth deadliest in India according to available records, happened near the Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore district, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar, prompting the Railway Ministry to order a probe.
With inputs from PTI.
