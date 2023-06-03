Odisha Train Accident: Union Minister Piyush Goyal does not cancel G20 Startup20 meet to respect delegates' time

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday that at first, he had decided to cancel the third meeting of the Startup20 Engagement Group under G20 in the wake of the Odisha train accident but later refrained from doing so to respect delegates’ time.

His comments came as the formal railway minister addressed the inaugural function of the StartUp 20 event where he offered his condolences to the families of the victims.

“I had thought of cancelling today’s engagement but I thought since we have 200 delegates from more than 15 countries it would be respectful to your time, your efforts to continue with the engagements,” Goyal said.

What is the Startup20 event?

The Startup20 event, under the flagship of G20, provides the perfect opportunity to foster collaboration, exchange ideas, and shape the future of start-ups and entrepreneurship on a global scale, with the main aim of the meeting being to form a consensus on the start-up Draft Policy Communique.

The Goa Sankalpana event will look at how the start-up ecosystems from different countries can be integrated, Goyal said, adding the engagement group, comprising G20 nations, should work towards promoting a vibrant start-up ecosystem across the world.

“It is important that the G20 member countries focus their energies on seeing how they can make India and the rest of the world work together as partners, and collaborate and cooperate,” he said.

Goyal said efforts should be made to find ways to bring about inclusive growth between less developed countries and developing nations.

“For those countries which are yet not able to develop their own policy framework and their own systems for start-ups, India is ready to offer support in finding a better way and sustainable solution for the world, the Union minister added.

The engagement group will come up with a policy document or official communique at the end of the fourth meeting which would be held in Gurugram in the first week of July.

“We hope to come up with the document, a framework expressing the shared interest of all the G20 countries in promoting a vibrant start-up ecosystem across the world,” the minister said.

With inputs from PTI

