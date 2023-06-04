Odisha Train Accident: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan vows strict action against perpetrators

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday promised strict action against those responsible for the horrific Odisha train accident that took place in Balasore district on Friday evening.

“It is our responsibility to establish normalcy as early as possible. Restoration work is underway. Indian Railways is running free trains and logistic facilities are also being provided. The death toll has crossed 270. The inquiry for the cause is underway. We will take strict action against the persons responsible for this,” the union minister told the media.

Earlier on Sunday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the tracks destroyed during Saturday’s horrific Odisha train accident will be repaired as soon as possible and rail services in the affected sector will be restored by Wednesday.

“The root cause of this accident has been identified. PM Modi inspected the site yesterday. We will try to restore the track today. All bodies have been removed. Our target is to finish the restoration work by Wednesday morning so that trains can start running on this track,” the minister was quoted as saying by ANI.

At least 288 people have been killed and around 803 injured in a horrific three-train collision. The crash involved the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, and a goods train.

Meanwhile, In the wake of the Odisha train accident that has led to the cancellation of several scheduled trains, the Ministry of Civil Aviation issued an advisory to airlines to monitor any abnormal surge in airfares to and from Bhubaneswar and other airports in the state.

“Further, any cancellation and rescheduling of flights due to the incident may be done without penal charges,” the advisory added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived at Balasore on Saturday afternoon to review the situation, has said that those found to beguilty will be severely punished.

(With agency inputs)

