Odisha Train Accident: 'Those found guilty will be punished stringently,' says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the government will leave no stone unturned to treat those who got injured during the train accident in Odisha’s Balasore.

Modi reached Balasore on Saturday afternoon following which he reviewed the situation at the accident site and met survivors at a hospital.

“It’s a painful incident. Govt will leave no stone unturned for the treatment of those injured. It’s a serious incident, and instructions were issued for probe from every angle. Those found guilty will be punished stringently. The railway is working towards track restoration. I met the injured victims,” Modi told DD News.

The prime minister held a brief meeting with officials as soon as he reached the site. In the same meeting, officials including Vaishnaw brought him up to speed about the current situation.

He spent around 40 minutes at the crash site before leaving for Cuttak to meet the injured victims.

PM Modi spoke to Cabinet Secretary and Health Minister from the site. He asked them to ensure all needed help is provided to the injured and their families. He also said that special care must be taken to ensure that the bereaved families don’t face inconvenience and that the affected keep getting the assistance they require.

The death toll stands at 261 people while over 1,000 remain gravely injured. The train crash, one of the deadliest in the country, took place in Balasore district about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar around 7 pm on Friday, prompting the Railway Ministry to order a probe.

PM Modi had earlier held a meeting to review the situation amid the massive ongoing relief-and-rescue operation.

Officials in Bhubaneswar said 200 ambulances, 50 buses and 45 mobile health units, besides 1,200 personnel, are working at the accident site.

