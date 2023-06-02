Odisha Train Accident: Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw rushes to spot; survivor recalls moment train derailed

Rail minister Ashwini Vaishnav is rushing to the spot of the Odisha train accident where a Coromandel and Bengaluru-Howrah Express collided with a goods train late on Friday.

A three-way accident involving Bengaluru-Howrah superfast express, the Coromandel Express and goods train on three separate tracks occurred at Bahanagar in Odisha’s Balasore district.

“Rushing to the site in Odisha. My prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured and condolences to the bereaved families. Rescue teams mobilised from Bhubaneswar and Kolkata. NDRF, State govt. teams and Airforce also mobilised. Will take all hands required for the rescue ops,” Vaishnav tweeted.

Survivor recalls incident

A survivor from one of the derailed trains described the moment the horrific train accident occurred.

“I fell asleep for a while and woke up when the train derailed. I saw people in my bogie fall over me,” he told ANI.

He added, “I was buried under everyone. I have injured my hand and neck.”

PM Modi offers condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to comment on the situation.

“Distressed by the train accident in Odisha. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to Railway Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw and took stock of the situation. Rescue ops are underway at the site of the mishap and all possible assistance is being given to those affected,” he said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “Shocked to know that the Shalimar- Coromondel express, carrying passengers from West Bengal, collided with a goods train near Balasore today evening and some of our outbound people have been seriously affected/ injured. We are coordinating with the Odisha government and South Eastern Railways for our people’s sake.”

Over 350 people have been admitted to different hospitals across the district, officials said, adding that all private and government hospitals have been put on alert in the nearby districts, including state capital Bhubaneswar.

