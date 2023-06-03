Odisha Train Accident: North Western Railway issues helpline numbers
The North Western Railway said that passengers or the general public can get information on numbers 0141-2725806 and 0141-2725804.
In view of the train accident in Balasore district of Odisha, the North Western Railway has issued helpline numbers for the convenience of passengers.
A spokesperson said that passengers or the general public can get related information on numbers 0141-2725806 and 0141-2725804.
उड़ीसा के बालासोर में 2 जून को कोरोमंडल एक्सप्रेस तथा यशवंतपुर-हावड़ा एक्सप्रेस व मालगाड़ी के दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हुई है। इसी क्रम में उत्तर पश्चिम रेलवे ने यात्रियों की सुविधा के लिए हेल्पलाइन नंबर जारी किए हैं।
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot have expressed grief over the tragic accident that took place on Friday evening.
The accident involved three trains — Coromandel Express, Yesvantpur-Howrah Express and a goods train.
At least 261 people have died in India’s worst rail accident in over two decades, officials said on Saturday, after a passenger train went off the tracks and hit another one in the east of the country.
One train in Friday’s accident also hit a freight train parked nearby in the district of Balasore in Odisha state, leaving a tangled mess of smashed rail cars and injuring 900.
With inputs from agencies.
Odisha train accident: When Coromandel Express derailed 14 years ago on another dark Friday
The triple train crash involving Chennai-bound Coromandel Express has evoked the bitter memories of another tragedy linked to the train. On 13 February 2009, around 13 coaches had derailed in Odisha’s Jajpur leaving 16 dead and 161 injured
Odisha derailment: Why do trains keep going off track in India?
More than 200 people died and over 900 were injured after three trains collided near Odisha’s Balasore on Friday. As per last year’s NCRB data, as many as 17,993 railway accidents were reported in 2021. Derailment is one of the top causes of train mishaps in India. But why does it happen?
Odisha train accident: Heartbreaking moments from one of the deadliest rail disasters in India
Rescuers helped survivors and removed bodies after two passenger trains collided on Friday (2 June) evening near Odisha’s Balasore. The tragedy has raised questions about why such rail accidents are so common in India