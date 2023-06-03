Odisha Train Accident: North Western Railway issues helpline numbers

In view of the train accident in Balasore district of Odisha, the North Western Railway has issued helpline numbers for the convenience of passengers.

A spokesperson said that passengers or the general public can get related information on numbers 0141-2725806 and 0141-2725804.

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot have expressed grief over the tragic accident that took place on Friday evening.

The accident involved three trains — Coromandel Express, Yesvantpur-Howrah Express and a goods train.

At least 261 people have died in India’s worst rail accident in over two decades, officials said on Saturday, after a passenger train went off the tracks and hit another one in the east of the country.

One train in Friday’s accident also hit a freight train parked nearby in the district of Balasore in Odisha state, leaving a tangled mess of smashed rail cars and injuring 900.

With inputs from agencies.

