Odisha Train Accident: From PM Modi to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, leaders express grief over situation

The Odisha train accident has shaken the entire nation as two passenger trains and one goods train collided in Balasore near Bahanaga station on Friday.

A three-way accident involving Bengaluru-Howrah superfast express, the Coromandel Express and goods train on three separate tracks occurred at Bahanagar in Odisha’s Balasore district.

As many as 350 people have been injured and over 50 people have died after the passenger train collided with a goods train in Balasore. The train runs from Kolkata’s Howrah station in West Bengal to Tamil Nadu’s Chennai.

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, top political leaders have expressed their grief over the horrific situation.

“Distressed by the train accident in Odisha. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to Railway Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw and took stock of the situation. Rescue ops are underway at the site of the mishap and all possible assistance is being given to those affected,” Modi said.

President Droupadi Murmu said, “Deeply anguished to know about the loss of lives in an unfortunate rail accident in Balasore, Odisha. My heart goes out to the bereaved families. I pray for the success of rescue operations and quick recovery of the injured.”

Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi also expressed sadness over the train tragedy in Odisha and urged party workers and leaders to extend all support needed for rescue efforts.

“Deeply saddened by the terrible train tragedy involving Coromandel Express in Odisha. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims. We urge the authorities to expedite rescue operations and provide relief to the injured. Request Congress workers to provide all possible help,” the Kharge said.

Gandhi said, “My heart goes out to the bereaved families. Wishing for the speedy recovery of those injured. I urge Congress workers and leaders to extend all support needed for rescue efforts.”

National Disaster Relief Force and its state division have been deployed in the area and are currently trying to rescue trapped passengers while cutting through the debris to reach them.

Coromandel Express derailed near Bahanaga station in Odisha’s Balasore on Friday, said Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO) Southern Railway.

