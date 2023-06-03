Odisha Tragedy: Special train carrying family of victims leaves for Balasore from Chennai

A special train embarked on its journey from Tamil Nadu’s capital Chennai to Odisha’s Bhadrak to help the family members of the victims of the train accident in Odisha’s Balasore reach their destinations. The special train will follow the timing and routes of the Chennai-Howrah Mail, the authorities added.

“Train No. 02840 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Bhadrak Special boarded from Chennai for the benefit of family members of accident victims. This will follow the timings and routes of Train No. 12840 Chennai – Howrah Mail,” said Indian Railway.

According to the Indian Railway, the death toll from a three-train crash in Odisha’s Balasore has climbed to 288, and over 1,000 people got injured.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Saturday advised airline companies to keep an eye on the unusual surge in fares of flights coming to and from Bhubaneswar.

The Odisha train accident was a result of ‘signalling failure’, revealed the preliminary enquiry conducted by Kharagpur railway division officials.

The Coromandel Express train entered the loop line and crashed into a goods train parked there instead of the main line just ahead of the Bahanagar Bazar station, a source said citing details of a preliminary inquiry report.

“The signal was given and taken off for the main line for 12841 (Coromandel Express), but this train entered the loop line and dashed with the goods train which was on the loop line and derailed,” he said.

The death toll stands at 288 people while over 900 remain gravely injured. The train crash, one of the deadliest in the country, took place in Balasore district about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar around 7 pm on Friday, prompting the Railway Ministry to order a probe.

With inputs from ANI

