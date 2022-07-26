Odisha School Horror: Math Teacher thrashes 14 students in school, 4 in serious condition

The math teacher, posted at Sunamuhin UGUP School in Bhadrak district, was arrested as 4 of the 14 students who were beaten sustained serious injuries

Bhadrak: While Tamil Nadu has been rocked by multiple deaths of Class XII girl students in the past fortnight, 14 students were thrashed by their math teacher at a school in Bhadrak district of Odisha on Tuesday.

The math teacher, posted at Sunamuhin UGUP School in Bhadrak district, was arrested as 4 of the 14 students who were beaten sustained serious injuries.

"The accused teacher has been suspended and arrested,” said Siddeshwar Baliram Bondar, DM, Bhadrak.

Meanwhile, a third Class XII girl student on Tuesday allegedly died by suicide in Tamil Nadu. The incident was reported from Cuddalore district, apparently after she was scolded by her mother.

According to the police, reportedly, the victim had been upset after getting a scolding from her mother. The police further added that the body had been sent for post-mortem examination after a case had been registered.

"She committed suicide due to domestic issues at her home," said Cuddalore SP S Sakthi Ganesan.

In most parts of Tamil Nadu, allegations of teachers beating up students and parents protesting against it by staging demonstration have also been reported following the Kallakurichi incident.

A girl school student ending her life and another student falling to ground from the upper floor of her college in Tamil Nadu are a pointer to repeat incidents involving young students resorting to extreme measures.

In Tiruvallur District, a 17-year old Class 12 student was found hanging on the premises of her school hostel on 25 July and police quickly transferred the case to CB-CID while relatives and villagers of the deceased girl staged protest, batting for justice.

On the same day, in another incident at Vikravandi in Villupuram district a first year girl student of B Pharm fell to the ground from the first floor of her college. It is suspected to be an attempt aimed at suicide, police said.

The incidents come against the backdrop of violence witnessed on 17 July in Kallakurichi district in the state following the death of a girl student.

The 17-year-old girl was studying Class 12 in a private residential school in Chinnasalem's Kaniyamoor area, about 15 km from district headquarters Kallakurichi. She was found dead on 13 July on the hostel premises.

The teen, an inmate of a room on the third floor of the hostel was suspected to have ended her life by jumping to the ground from the top floor.

In some other parts of the state, allegations of teachers beating up students and parents protesting against it by staging demonstration have also been reported following the Kallakurichi incident.

Director of state-run Institute of Mental Health, Dr P Poornachandrika, pointing to recent incidents involving suicides, said that such copy cat behaviour should be halted by following guidelines.

All stakeholders, including schools, colleges or parents, should have a watchful eye over suicidal tendency and take timely steps to prevent it, she told PTI.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.