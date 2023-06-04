Odisha police vows legal action against 'mischievous' netizens communalising Balasore train tragedy
The Odisha police emphasized the unfortunate nature of such actions and assured that the Odisha Government Railway Police (GRP) is actively investigating the accident's cause and all related factors
In light of the tragic triple train accident in Odisha, the local Police has taken to social media to address the issue of false and malicious posts being circulated.
It has come to notice that some social media handles are mischievously giving communal colour to the tragic train accident at Balasore. This is highly unfortunate.
Investigation by the GRP, Odisha into the cause and all other aspects of the accident is going on.
— Odisha Police (@odisha_police) June 4, 2023
Related Articles
The police expressed their disappointment regarding certain social media accounts attempting to attribute a communal aspect to the Balasore train mishap.
The Odisha police emphasized the unfortunate nature of such actions and assured that the Odisha Government Railway Police (GRP) is actively investigating the accident’s cause and all related factors.
They sternly warned that severe legal measures will be taken against individuals who engage in spreading rumours with the intent of creating communal disharmony.
A devastating collision involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, and a goods train has resulted in a tragic loss of life, with at least 288 individuals losing their lives and over 1000 sustaining injuries.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Odisha train accident: When Coromandel Express derailed 14 years ago on another dark Friday
The triple train crash involving Chennai-bound Coromandel Express has evoked the bitter memories of another tragedy linked to the train. On 13 February 2009, around 13 coaches had derailed in Odisha’s Jajpur leaving 16 dead and 161 injured
Mamata Banerjee announces Rs 5 lakh ex gratia compensation for victims of Odisha train accident
Banerjee also said there was no anti-collision device installed on the train and had the device been there, the accident could be avoided.
Odisha tragedy: Preliminary enquiry indicates signalling failure caused train accident
According to the initial report, the signal was given and taken off for the up main line for the Coromandel Express but the train entered into a loop line and clashed with goods train which was on the up-loop line and derailed.