Odisha police vows legal action against 'mischievous' netizens communalising Balasore train tragedy

In light of the tragic triple train accident in Odisha, the local Police has taken to social media to address the issue of false and malicious posts being circulated.

It has come to notice that some social media handles are mischievously giving communal colour to the tragic train accident at Balasore. This is highly unfortunate. Investigation by the GRP, Odisha into the cause and all other aspects of the accident is going on. — Odisha Police (@odisha_police) June 4, 2023

The police expressed their disappointment regarding certain social media accounts attempting to attribute a communal aspect to the Balasore train mishap.

The Odisha police emphasized the unfortunate nature of such actions and assured that the Odisha Government Railway Police (GRP) is actively investigating the accident’s cause and all related factors.

They sternly warned that severe legal measures will be taken against individuals who engage in spreading rumours with the intent of creating communal disharmony.

A devastating collision involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, and a goods train has resulted in a tragic loss of life, with at least 288 individuals losing their lives and over 1000 sustaining injuries.

