India

Odisha police vows legal action against 'mischievous' netizens communalising Balasore train tragedy

The Odisha police emphasized the unfortunate nature of such actions and assured that the Odisha Government Railway Police (GRP) is actively investigating the accident's cause and all related factors

Abhishek Awasthi June 04, 2023 16:20:46 IST
Odisha police vows legal action against 'mischievous' netizens communalising Balasore train tragedy

Balasore train accident site. Source: ANI

In light of the tragic triple train accident in Odisha, the local Police has taken to social media to address the issue of false and malicious posts being circulated.

Related Articles

Praying for those affected

'Praying for those affected': Sportspersons left heartbroken by 'tragic train accident'

Praying for those affected

Odisha triple train crash: 233 killed, around 900 injured

The police expressed their disappointment regarding certain social media accounts attempting to attribute a communal aspect to the Balasore train mishap.

The Odisha police emphasized the unfortunate nature of such actions and assured that the Odisha Government Railway Police (GRP) is actively investigating the accident’s cause and all related factors.

They sternly warned that severe legal measures will be taken against individuals who engage in spreading rumours with the intent of creating communal disharmony.

A devastating collision involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, and a goods train has resulted in a tragic loss of life, with at least 288 individuals losing their lives and over 1000 sustaining injuries.

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: June 04, 2023 16:22:22 IST

TAGS:

also read

Odisha train accident: When Coromandel Express derailed 14 years ago on another dark Friday
India

Odisha train accident: When Coromandel Express derailed 14 years ago on another dark Friday

The triple train crash involving Chennai-bound Coromandel Express has evoked the bitter memories of another tragedy linked to the train. On 13 February 2009, around 13 coaches had derailed in Odisha’s Jajpur leaving 16 dead and 161 injured

Mamata Banerjee announces Rs 5 lakh ex gratia compensation for victims of Odisha train accident
India

Mamata Banerjee announces Rs 5 lakh ex gratia compensation for victims of Odisha train accident

Banerjee also said there was no anti-collision device installed on the train and had the device been there, the accident could be avoided.

Odisha tragedy: Preliminary enquiry indicates signalling failure caused train accident
India

Odisha tragedy: Preliminary enquiry indicates signalling failure caused train accident

According to the initial report, the signal was given and taken off for the up main line for the Coromandel Express but the train entered into a loop line and clashed with goods train which was on the up-loop line and derailed.