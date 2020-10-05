Odisha Plus Two Admissions 2020: Second merit list released at samsodisha.gov.in, admissions opens on 6 Oct

As per reports, the data of students who took admission in the second selection by higher secondary schools will be updated online by 6 pm on 8 October

Odisha Plus Two Admissions 2020: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha has on Monday released the second selection merit list for admission to Class 11 in Arts, Science and Commerce streams on the official website of Student Academic Management System (SAMS) — samsodisha.gov.in.

Students who have applied for admission can click on the direct link to check their name in the second merit list.

To check the merit list, students will have to choose college type, district, name of college and stream they have applied for. The merit list will have the barcode number, name and marks of selected candidates.

According to a report by Jagran Josh, students selected in SAMS Odisha +2 second merit list will be required to submit necessary documents and pay the requisite application fee between 6 and 8 October.

A report by The Times of India said that data of students who took admission in the second selection by higher secondary schools in the state will be updated online on 8 October by 6 pm.

The state higher education department will publish the spot selection merit list will be released after the second merit list admission.

Candidates can register for spot admission in the respective higher secondary school from 13 October 11:30 am to 15 October 2:00 pm.

Admission of students shortlisted in spot selection will be held on 16 October.

Steps check SAMS Odisha Plus Two second merit list:

Step 1: Go to SAMS official website - samsodisha.gov.in.

Step2: Tap of Higher Secondary School (+2) under School and Mass Education tab.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to click on the box that reads, "Second Selection Merit List."

Step 4: Key in all the details as asked and press the Show button.

Step 5: The detailed Merit List will be displayed on the page. Look for your name or registration number to know your selection status.

The first selection merit list was released by the directorate on 18 September. This year 4,15,007 students registered for Plus Two admission.