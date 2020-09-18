Odisha Plus Two Admissions 2020: First merit list released; steps to check application status on samsodisha.gov.in
Candidates who have been shortlisted in the first merit list for admission to Class 11 in Arts, Science and Commerce streams will have their admissions between 21-26 September, reports said
The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, on Friday released the first selection merit list for admission to Class 11 in Arts, Science and Commerce streams on the official website of Student Academic Management System (SAMS). Students who had applied for admission to Class 11 can check the first merit list at samsodisha.gov.in.
Students can also click on the direct link to view SAMS Odisha first selection merit list.
Students will have to choose college type, district, name of college and stream they have applied for. Once they have selected the parameters, the list will be displayed on the screen. The merit list will include the barcode number, name and marks of selected candidates.
As per a report by NDTV, as many as 4,15,007 students registered for Plus Two admission this year. Candidates who have been shortlisted will have their admissions between 21-26 September.
The report adds that the second merit list for Plus Two admission will be published on 3 October.
According to a report on Times Now, the admission process on the basis of the second merit list would be conducted from 5 to 7 October. The spot selection merit list would be released by the Management on 13 October.
Here's how to check SAMS Odisha Plus Two Admission 2020 status online:
Step 1: Visit official website samsodisha.gov.in
Step2: Once there, look for the link which says 1st Merit List Selection and click on it.
Step 3: Students will then be redirected to a new page where they need to enter the details asked on the website.
Step 4: Once you have verified all the details, submit your application on the portal.
Step 5: Next, click on the 'show' button. Once done, the detailed Merit List will be displayed.
Step 6: Search for your name or registration number to check selection status.
