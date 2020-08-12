Odisha Plus 2 Science Result 2020 DECLARED: State board announces Class 12 results; alternative websites to check if official site is slow

Odisha Plus 2 Science Result 2020 DECLARED | If the official website is slow or unresponsive due to heavy traffic, students need not worry, but can check on alternative websites

Odisha Plus 2 Science Result 2020 DECLARED | The Class 12 Science stream exam results were declared by the Odisha education board at 12.30 pm today (12 August, Wednesday).

Follow LIVE updates on Odisha Class 12 results

Students can check the official website — orissaresults.nic.in. Around one lakh students are awaiting their scores in the Science examination this year.

Once the results are announced, the official website may be slow or unresponsive due to heavy traffic. In such a scenario, students need not worry, but can check their scores on alternative websites.

Alternative websites to check Odisha Plus 2 Science result:

How to check Odisha Plus 2 Science result via SMS:

Type 'RESULT<space>OR12<space>ROLL NUMBER' and send it to 56263.

How to check Odisha Plus 2 Science results on official website:

Step 1: Log on the official website — orissaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link provided for the result

Step 3: Enter roll number and other details in the log in page

Step 4: Click submit and take a print of the result

Steps to check Odisha Class 12 result 2020 on examresults.net:

Step 1: Visit the website: examresults.net.

Step 2: Select the state board

Step 3: Look for the result link that says ‘Odisha Class 12’

Step 4: Fill in your roll no and ‘Submit’

Step 5: Check your result, download and take a print out of it for future use.

Steps to check Odisha Class 12 results on indiaresults.com:

Step 1: Visit indiaresults.com.

Step 2: Click on 'Odisha' in the list of the states

Step 3: Look for the link for the Class 12 results.

Step 4: Click on the link. It will take you to a new page. Fill in all the details to get your results.