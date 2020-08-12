Odisha Plus 2 Science Result 2020 DECLARED: CHSE releases Class 12 results; check scores via SMS
Odisha Plus 2 Science Result 2020 DECLARED: In addition to the official website, students can check their scores via SMS
Odisha Plus 2 Science Result 2020 DECLARED| The Odisha Class 12 Science stream exam results were declared today (12 August, Wednesday) at 12.30 pm by the state council for higher secondary education (CHSE). Students can check the official website — orissaresults.nic.in.
Follow LIVE updates on Odisha Class 12 results
Around one lakh students are awaiting their scores in the Science examination this year.
In addition to the official website, students can check their scores via SMS.
How to check Odisha Plus 2 Science result via SMS:
Type 'RESULT<space>OR12<space>ROLL NUMBER' and send it to 56263.
How to check Odisha Plus 2 Science results on official website:
Step 1: Log on the official website — orissaresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link provided for the result
Step 3: Enter roll number and other details in the log in page
Step 4: Click submit and take a print of the result
The Odisha government had cancelled the pending examinations higher secondary classes which were initially scheduled between 23 and 28 March for Arts, Commerce, Science and Vocational Education due to COVID-19 pandemic.
At least 22 papers including biology, economics, logic, geography, computer application, cost accounting, statistics, anthropology, sociology, tourism and hospitality, agriculture, automotive, electronics & hardware and retail were postponed.
The CHSE has adopted the assessment scheme announced by the Supreme Court of India on the basis of the suggestion made by a committee of CBSE.
