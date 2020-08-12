Odisha Plus 2 Science Result 2020 DECLARED: CHSE Odisha announces result; check official website orissaresults.nic.in

Odisha Plus 2 Science Result 2020 declared | The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, announced the Class 12 or HSC board science stream exam results 2020 today (12 August).

Odisha Plus 2 Science Result 2020 declared | The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, announced the Class 12 or HSC board science stream exam results 2020 today (12 August). Students can check their results on the official websites chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

Around 3 lakh students had appeared for the higher secondary examination this year, according to Hindustan Times.

The Odisha government had cancelled the pending examinations higher secondary classes which were initially scheduled between 23 and 28 March for Arts, Commerce, Science and Vocational Education due to COVID-19 pandemic.

At least 22 papers including biology, economics, logic, geography, computer application, cost accounting, statistics, anthropology, sociology, tourism and hospitality, agriculture, automotive, electronics & hardware and retail were postponed.

Students who are not happy with their score will get the opportunity to reappear for the pending subjects when the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation improves, reported Indian Express.

The CHSE has adopted the assessment scheme laid down by the Supreme Court on the basis of the suggestion made by a committee of CBSE.

How to check your Odisha board Class 12 science results 2020



Step 1: Log on to the official website of CHSE Odisha — orissaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Select the link that says 'Odisha HSE Result 2020'.

Step 3: In the new window that opens, enter the relevant details like roll number and/or date of birth to login.

Step 4: After entering all the details, click on the ‘Find Odisha CHSE Result 2020’ tab.

Step 5: Once the Odisha HSE Result 2020 appears on your screen, download them and take a printout for future reference.

Other than the websites, students can also check their Odisha Class 12 results 2019 through the SMS service provided by the government. Type RESULTOR12ROLL NUMBER Send it to 56263 to receive your Class 12 scores.