Odisha OJEE NEET Counselling 2021 postponed till further notice; check details here

The counselling registration process of National Eligibility Entrance Test undergraduate (NEET UG) 2021 has been postponed by the Odisha Joint Entrance Exam Board (OJEEB). The new dates for counselling schedule have not been announced till now.

According to the official notice released by Odisha Joint Entrance Examination, the process of registration for counselling and admission in MBBS/BDS courses, which was earlier scheduled to begin from today, 29 November, has been deferred till further notice.

The Odisha NEET UG counselling 2021 will be conducted for 85 percent all India quota seats. Registration for counselling will be done on the official website - https://ojee.nic.in/ or on https://odishajee.com/ .

As the results for NEET UG have been declared, preparations are being made by states to conduct the counselling process to fill undergraduate medical seats. As per NDTV, for BDS and MBBS seats in various government and Hi-Tech Medical (private) colleges of the state for the 2021-22 session, the students will gain entrance on the basis of the NEET UG 2021 merit list prepared by the OJEEB. The list would be in accordance with the rules and regulations of the state government.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had declared that it only holds the responsibility to conduct NEET and declare a rank list, while it is the responsibility of the state and central counselling bodies to conduct the counselling.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) conducts All India quota medical counselling and state bodies such as Odisha Joint Entrance Examination will conduct state quota medical counselling.

The NTA provides an All India Rank (AIR) to NEET aspirants, while the State Counselling Authority has been directed to draw a merit list based on the rank for the seats of MBBS/BDS that fall under their jurisdiction. Candidates will mention their State category as per the State category list, along with their domicile, while applying to their State. Then the merit list will be prepared accordingly by the State Counselling Authority.

The NTA has also clarified that it will have no role in preparing the state merit list and no change in data will be made by the body.

For further updates on the counselling date, candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website.