Odisha Matric Result 2020: BSE likely to declare Class 10 results today at 10 am; steps to check score via SMS

Odisha Matric Result 2020 | BSE is likely declare the Class 10 results on 29 July at 10 am on official website bse.odisha.nic.in

Odisha Matric Result 2020 | The Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE) will likely declare the results of the Class 10 examinations today (Wednesday, 29 July) at 1 am. Once declared, students will be able to check their scores on the board's official websites bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

However, if the official websites are unreachable, students can also get their scores on their mobile phones by sending an SMS.

Follow LIVE updates on BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020

Result via SMS

Students can check their results via SMS by typing RESULTOR10<Roll number> and sending it to 56263.

In case the website becomes extremely slow or fails to load due to heavy traffic, students can also check the following alternative platforms such as www.examresults.net, indiaresults.com, and results.gov.in.

How to check results on the official websites:

Step 1: Visit websites bseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: Enter roll number and click ‘Submit’

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen. Download the scores and take a print out for further reference.

The Class 10 examination was given by 5.6 lakh candidates, a board official told Hindustan Times.

The BSE Odisha had concluded the class 10 board exams well ahead of the coronavirus lockdown. The exams were held between 19 February and 2 March, while the lockdown came into effect from 25 March.

Meanwhile, the Odisha Class 12 result will be released in August, as per a report in The Indian Express.

Disclaimer: As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.