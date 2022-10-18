Odisha: Man dragged on road in Taliban style after failing to repay debt, watch video

Cuttack (Odisha): Two men were arrested for allegedly tying a youth from a two wheeler and dragging him on Cuttack road in Talibani style. It came out after a video of the incident went viral on Monday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Hussain (24) and Chotu (18).

As per the cops, the incident occurred on Sunday evening. The exact time of incident could not be ascertained. In the video, youth is seen being dragged behind a two-wheeler from the Shelter Chhaka area to Mission Road which totals a distance of around 2 kilometres.

The police got information about the incident around 11 PM on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Pinak Mishra said, he immediately asked all police stations and ACPs to investigate the video.

Subsequently two men the victim were identified. Both the accused were taken into custody

“According to preliminary investigation, the assault survivor Jagannath Behera knew the accused and had borrowed Rs 1,500 from them,” informed the DCP.”

He said he could not return the money timely and requested more time. But the accused tied him on his scooty and dragged him in front of thousands of people showing a knife in his hand terrorising all,” the DCP added.

DCP Mishra said that details of their criminal background would be considered before forwarding the details to the court.

