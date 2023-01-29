Odisha health minister Naba Das succumbs to injuries hours after being shot by cop

New Delhi: Odisha health minister Naba Das succumbed to his injuries on Sunday hours after being shot in the chest by a police officer in the Brajarajnagar area of state’s Jharsuguda district.

The minister was rescued and rushed to the Jharsuguda hospital immediately. He was then airlifted to Apollo Hospital Bhubaneswar.

ASI Gopal Chandra Das reportedly fired two shots at him.

The ASI was immediately apprehended by other police personnel at the spot and taken into custody. His firearms were also seized.

The incident took place near Brajarajnagar’s Gandhi Chhak, where the minister had gone to inaugurate a BJD party office. He was fired at as soon as he came out of his car while his supporters were garlanding him.

A high-level inquiry has been ordered to ascertain how the security lapse happened.

With inputs from agencies

