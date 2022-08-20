Odisha: Four killed in wall collapse incidents; more rain expected, says IMD

Bhogorai in Balasore district received the highest amount of rainfall of 226 mm, followed by 211 mm in Phiringia in Kandhamal and 196.4 mm in Nawana in Mayurbhanj from 8.30 PM on Friday to 8.30 am on Saturday

New Delhi: Four people, including two girls, were killed in incidents of wall collapse following heavy rain in northern Odisha on Friday night, a senior official said.

Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena said that two people died in the Mayurbhanj district and one each in Balasore and Keonjhar districts.

These areas received a very heavy downpour last night. Water levels in Subarnarekha, Budhabalang, Baitarani and Salandi rivers, that flow through Mayurbhanj and Balasore, were under the scanner.

A woman was killed, while her husband was critically injured when the wall of their house in Tikarpada village in Mahadeijoda panchayat in Sadar block of Keonjhar district collapsed while they were asleep on the previous night.

The woman, identified as Dutika Behera, died on the spot, while her husband, Kanhu Charan Behera, was rescued by villagers and admitted to a hospital.

Two sisters, identified as 12-year-old Niharika Giri and five-year-old Sweety Giri, died in a similar manner in Lohakani Bholabeda village in the Bishoi Police Station area in the Mayurbhanj district.

A student died while two others were critically injured when a wall in a school in Madhupura village in Baliapala block in Balasore district collapsed on them.

Officials had earlier issued warnings for of fresh floods in northern Odisha as it received very heavy showers on Friday night. This, according to officials, increased the water levels of Subarnarekha, Budhabalang, Baitarani and Salandi rivers.

Bhogorai in Balasore district received the highest amount of rainfall of 226 mm, followed by 211 mm in Phiringia in Kandhamal and 196.4 mm in Nawana in Mayurbhanj from 8.30 PM on Friday to 8.30 am on Saturday.

The rains were triggered by deep depression. And this will remain active for the next 24 hours before gradually weakening, the Indian Meteorological Department said.

The state is already reeling from the destruction caused by the floods in the coastal areas. On Thursday after the water from the Mahanadi hit the sea, a large number of villages in at least 10 districts were inundated and over four lakh people were stranded.

With inputs from PTI

