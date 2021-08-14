Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, more than 2.21 lakh students had registered themselves for Odisha Class 12 examinations this year

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) in Odisha is all set to announce the state Class 12 Arts Results 2021 today, 14 August. Once released, students can access their scorecards by visiting the official website chseodisha.nic.in.

Along with Arts stream, the council will also release the Vocational results today.

After the result announcement, students can follow these simple steps to access their Class 12 scorecard:

Step 1: Go to the official website of CHSE, http://chseodisha.nic.in/

Step 2: Search and click on the CHSE Plus 2 Arts result link that will be made available on the website after the announcement

Step 3: As a new page opens, students need to insert login details including roll number and registration number

Step 4: After submission of credentials, the Odisha +2 CHSE Arts result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check the scorecard properly before downloading it. If required, take a printout

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, more than 2.21 lakh students had registered themselves for Odisha Class 12 examinations this year. Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases and strict lockdown, the council had cancelled the board examinations keeping in mind the safety of students, teachers, and other staff members.

Later, the council decided to prepare results on the basis of internal assessment policy. According to the new evaluation standards, students have been assessed on the basis of their performances in Class 10 board exams (especially theory papers). The marks awarded to students at the High Secondary School level will be analysed properly. However, if any student is not happy with his or her result, they can appear again for the requested examination in an offline mode. The offline exams will be conducted when the situation will be conducive for the school and authorities.

Last month, the Odisha CHSE Plus 2 Science and Commerce results were declared.