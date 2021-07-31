CHSE Odisha 12th result 2021 declared for Science, Commerce streams at chseodisha.nic.in
The Council of Higher Secondary Education Odisha is yet to announce the date and time for the results of Class 12 Vocational and Arts streams subjects
The Odisha Class 12 results have been announced by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha today, 31 July. The council has published the scorecards for Science and Commerce streams while the results for Vocational and Arts will be released later.
Around 3.5 lakh candidates were waiting for their Class 12 results.
Candidates from Science and Commerce streams can now check their scores by visiting the official website orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in.
Students can follow these simple steps to access CHSE Odisha 12th result:
Step 1: Visit the official websites, orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, go to the 'Result' section
Step 3: As the new page opens, click on the Odisha 12th Result 2021 link
Step 4: Enter the required details like registration number, roll number, and security code
Step 5: After submitting the details, your CHSE 12th result will appear on the screen
Step 6: Check and save your scorecard. Take a printout for future reference
Here's the direct link to check CHSE Odisha 12th result 2021: http://orissaresults.nic.in/CHSE/artsauth
The council is yet to announce the release date and time for the results of Vocational and Arts streams subjects. Also, the state government has requested the Supreme Court to extend the dates.
In Odisha, the Class 12 boards were scheduled to be conducted in May, however, the state government decided to scrap the exams owing to the second wave of COVID-19 cases. Hence, the results have been declared on the basis of an assessment formula. The board has carried out the evaluation process as per the marks scored by students in Class 10, Class 11, and Class 12 internal exams.
