Odisha: BJD sweeps civic polls; wins 95 out of 108 urban local bodies

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal on Saturday emerged victorious by winning a majority of wards in the recently held Odisha civic polls.

The Biju Janta Dal (BJD) won 95 out of 108 Urban Local Bodies in Odisha, while Bharatiya Janata Pary won 6 wards, Congress at 4 and independents 3 seats, the State Election Commission informed in a data.

This is another historic victory for Biju Janta Dal (BJD) as the party had also won 90 per cent of Zilla Parishad seats recently held panchayat elections in the state.

Out of the 108 ULBs (Municipal Corporations/Municipalities/Notified Area Councils (NACs)) for which the votes were counted on Saturday, the Biju Janta Dal got a majority in 95 ULB councils, BJP in 6, Congress in 4 and Independents in 3 Councils.

This is the first time, the BJD has won around 90 per cent Councils, BJP got only 5.5 per cent Councils, Congress at 3.5 per cent and Independents at about 3 per cent in continuation to the about 90 per cent seats won by the BJD in the recently concluded Zilla Parishad elections.

The Biju Janta Dal has also registered massive victories in the 3 Municipal Corporations of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Berhampur.

Out of the 3 newly elected BJD Mayors, two of them are women for Bhubaneswar and Berhampur Municipal Corporations.

Nearly 65 per cent of the total voters had on 24 March exercised their franchise in the elections to civic bodies.

