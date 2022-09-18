Odisha: Angry bull derails Janshatabdi Express at Bhadrak

According to the East Coast Railway, the guard van of the train derailed when it was hit by a bull as the train was approaching Bhadrak station

Bhadrak (Odisha): A portion of the Bhubaneswar-bound Janshatabdi Express from Howrah was derailed by an angry, charging bull near Bhadrak station in Odisha. However, no one was injured in this incident.

The incident took place on Saturday evening. According to the East Coast Railway, the guard van of the train derailed when it was hit by a bull as the train was approaching Bhadrak station in Odisha.

According to the East Coast Railway, at around 5:50 pm on Saturday, when the train was entering Bhadrak station, a bull came charging onto the tracks near the level crossing. After the collision with the bull, the guard van – located just behind the engine – went off the tracks.

A major accident was averted due to the low speed of trains. Railway officials rushed to the spot from Khurda Road after getting the news that the train had derailed.

“At 5:50 pm, the Janshatabdi Express hit a bull. The first two wheels of an SLR coach of the train came off the tracks. Within a couple of hours, the train movement on that line was normalized again. There was no physical harm to any passenger or railway staff in this incident,” Biswajit Sahu, chief public relations officer of East Coast Railway, told the media.

