Odisha: 64 school students residing in 2 hostels in Rayagada district test COVID-19 positive

After 64 students of Odisha’s Rayagada district tested COVID-19 positive, authorities have ordered districts to conduct health screening of all boarders in the state

At least 64 school students living in two hostels in Rayagada district of Odisha have tested positive for COVID-19. The students were found infected with COVID-19 after the random coronavirus testing was done. However, none of them have shown any symptoms of the virus.

All the 64 school students, who have tested positive, in Rayagada district have been isolated. "Precautions have been taken and the situation is under control," news agency ANI mentioned Rayagada District Magistrate Saroj Kumar Mishra as saying.

"There is no corona outbreak as such. But during random testing, we found some positive cases in two residential hostels and 64 students were found positive. The students have no symptoms and have been isolated. However, we are sending their samples to the state headquarters for rechecking. Medical teams have been deployed in the hostels," the district magistrate added.

Of the 64 students, who have been infected with COVID-19, 44 are from Rayagada district headquarters Anwesha hostel. Pupils studying in nine different English medium schools of Rayagada reside in this hostel.

Another 22 students of Hatamuniguda Hostel have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the Bismam Katak block of the Rayagada district.

Dr Satyanarayan Panigrahi, Bhubaneswar, State Public Health Department, who took the stock of the situation said, "The children are perfectly all right. All the positive cases there being taken care of and are being provided with adequate medicine. All of them are now symptoms-free. The situation is fully under control necessary steps are being taken care with the district administration."

As per reports, 257 inmates of Anwesha Hostel at Kotlaguda were made to undergo an RT-PCR test by the rapid response team of the Health Department on 4 May. Among them, 44 tested positive for COVID.

The district magistrate immediately directed the hostel authorities to take prevention measures after receiving the report.

Anwesha hostel is run by the Tribal Affairs Department of the Odisha government.

With students testing positive for COVID-19 in Odidha, the authorities have asked district officials to arrange masks for all students and teachers and ensure social distancing and adhere to all the other COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

Also, they have been asked for health screening of all boarders in residential schools to avoid the spread of the virus.

With inputs from ANI

