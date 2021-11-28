Odisha: 25 students of government school in Mayurbhanj test positive for COVID-19
The Mayurbhanj chief district medical officer Dr Rupavanoo Mishra said the students are being treated and their health condition is stable
Mayurbhanj, Odisha: As many as 25 students of Government (SSD) Girls' High School, Chamakpur in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha tested positive for COVID-19 .
While speaking to ANI, Dr Rupavanoo Mishra, chief district medical officer, Mayurbhanj, said, "One government girls high school. Some students had some symptoms of cough and cold. We conducted RAT. Twenty-five students test positive for COVID-19 ."
"We are taking all the precautionary measures. The students are getting treatment. The health condition of students is stable. We have sanitised the school premises and the situation is under control and being monitored by our medical team," added Mishra.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
China puts nearly 1,500 students under observation, shuts down university campus after COVID-19 outbreak
The order was issued Sunday after several dozen cases were reported at Zhuanghe University City and is part of China’s zero-tolerance approach to the outbreak
COVID-19 outbreak in Karnataka: 33 students at Bengaluru boarding school, 178 at Dharwad medical college test positive
As many as 33 students, aged below 18, and a staffer at a private boarding school at Dommasandra in Bengaluru’s Whitefield have tested positive for coronavirus
Germany finds suspected COVID-19 variant case, says regional official
Kai Klose, social affairs minister in the western state of Hesse, said tests late Friday on the traveller who returned to Germany from South Africa revealed 'several mutations typical of Omicron'