Odisha: 18-year-old girl's 'mutilated' body found on Puri beach, family alleges rape and police inaction

In a horrific incident, an 18-year-old girl’s body was found on a beach in Puri in Odisha on Saturday.

The girl was found lying face down in her undergarments and had severe injuries, Free Press Journal reported.

Her family has alleged that she was raped. “Her face was burnt with acid and her fingers were mutilated,” Jagran quoted the victim’s brother as saying.

Family alleges police inaction

The girl who hailed from Madhya Pradesh had come to Puri for a visit and was staying with her parents and brother at a hotel called Shanti Palace, Jagran reported.

On 23 November, she went outside to pick up clothes that were left to dry. When she did not return, her family began searching for her.

The victim’s father told FPJ that the family did not receive any help from the Odisha Police, Madhya Pradesh Police, and the state government.

“We don’t want anything from the government, but only want justice for my daughter. I want the strictest punishment for those who did this to my daughter so that her soul rests in peace,” he told FPJ.

Meanwhile, locals protested in Bhopal demanding justice for the victim, Jagran reported.

With inputs from agencies

