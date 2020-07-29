Odisha 10th result 2020: Alternative websites to check BSE Class 10 results if bseodisha.nic.in is down

Odisha 10th result 2020 | Students can access the Odisha Board of Secondary Education Class 10 results on examresults,net and indiaresults.com if official website is slow

Odisha 10th result 2020 | The Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE) is likely to declare Class 10 results today on its official websites bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in at 10 am.

Follow LIVE updates on BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020

The Class 10 examination was given by 5.6 lakh candidates, a board official told Hindustan Times. In case the website becomes extremely slow or fails to load due to heavy traffic after the announcement of results, students can check the following alternative platforms for results: www.examresults.net, indiaresults.com and results.gov.in.

How to check Odisha Class 10 Results 2020 on examresults.net:

Step 1: Log onto examresults.net website

Step 2: Click on Odisha in the list of the states or access the link directly here

Step 3: Look for the link that says "Class 10 Results Click Here"

Step 4: Click on the link and fill in all the details to get your Odisha Board Class 10 Examination 2020 result

Steps to check Odisha 10th result 2020 on indiaresults.com:

Step 1: Visit the website indiaresults.com

Step 2: Click on Odisha in the list of the states or type the URL odisha.indiaresults.com on your browser and press enter

Step 3: Look for the link that says "SSC (Std 10th) Examination"

Step 4: Click on the link. It will take you to a new page. Fill in all the details to get your matric result.

How to check results on the official websites:

Step 1: Visit websites- bseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the "download result link"

Step 3: Enter roll number and click "Submit"

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen. Download the scores and take a print out for further reference.

The BSE had concluded the class 10 board exams well ahead of the coronavirus lockdown. The exams were held between 19 February and 2 March, while the lockdown came into effect from 25 March.

The Board had to engaged 6,000 more evaluators in addition to the 17,000 evaluators deployed to check answer papers. The board completed the evaluation process in June.

Meanwhile, reports claim that the Odisha Class 12 result will be released in August, as per a report in The Indian Express.

Disclaimer: As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.