Obama-lookalike mannequin wearing sherwani makes rounds on internet, see post

Festivals and shopping go hand in hand as people love to buy new clothes, electronic appliances, and furniture, among other items these days. As Diwali is just around the corner shopping has already begun and markets have been flooded by people rushing to make their last-minute purchases. An integral part of Diwali shopping includes buying new clothes for family members including men, women, and children. With festivities in the air, different styles and outfits continue to come into the market and further grab the customer’s attention. One such Diwali outfit has recently grabbed people’s attention, however, not for the outfit but for the mannequin that wears it.

Notably, mannequins are usually put out in shops and stores to display clothes and are quite common in shopping centres. However, this mannequin has got attention for its uncanny resemblance with none other than former US President Barack Obama.

The picture shared on Twitter shows the mannequin inside a shop wearing a blue-coloured heavy sherwani, an outfit worn by men at weddings and other occasions. However, it was the face of the mannequin that will grab your attention as it looks quite similar to the former US President.

Not just that, the Twitter user also shared the picture with a caption stating “Obama’s Diwali party outfit.”

Check the post:

obama’s Diwali party outfit pic.twitter.com/Ny7c1Jl6le — bad bitch in booties 👢 (@lilcosmicowgirl) October 18, 2022

The picture has also grabbed the attention of many people who took to the comment section and shared hilarious reactions. While one commented, “Lmaaooo what’s Michelle’s outfit”, another wrote, “Sherbani Obama.”

Check some reactions:

plays taash, eats paan and launches drone attacks in the spirit of the festive period ✨ — shrivats? (@shoozaie) October 18, 2022

Lmaaooo what’s Michelle’s outfit — Harshita :)) (@harshitasaratka) October 18, 2022

Liked @JustinTrudeau ‘s outfit better — Vedant Mhatre (@VedantMhatre1) October 18, 2022

Happy Diwali Michelle 🇺🇸🦅🗽💲💵 — a m i t (@mad_tesla) October 19, 2022

Excited for Obama’s cameo in the song ‘Dil ka Maamla hai Dilbar’. https://t.co/R986B70Dcy — Vinayak (@BingoBongo03) October 18, 2022



Widely shared on Twitter, the post has grabbed over 5,500 likes and several funny comments in reaction.

Falling on 24 October this year, Diwali is one of the most important festivals celebrated by Indians with great pomp and fervour. Buying clothes, decorating houses, lighting candles, and diyas are done during Diwali celebrations.

