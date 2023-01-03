Kids from the 90s can totally agree with us on Parle G being a household item in India and also a favourite of all. A cup of tea along with a few Parle G biscuits is more than enough to define our childhood, right? From kids to adults, the iconic biscuits have been loved by all and can be assumed as one food item which we all had in common. However, unlike any other biscuits, our childhood favourite Parle G never got any new flavours and all we had enjoyed was the simple and crunchy biscuits packed in the iconic yellow and red packaging with the little kid in front.

Now, how would you feel if we say that Parle G has also got flavours? Yes, this is no joke. A Twitter user recently shared a photo of a Parle G biscuit packet and it didn’t look like what we are used to. With a new white packaging, the biscuits are available in ‘oats and berries’ flavour. The user, who also seemed surprised with the new launch, added a caption, “guys new Parle G just dropped.”

Check out:

guys new Parle G just dropped pic.twitter.com/iLaQhI3Blp — jevliska (@hojevlo) January 2, 2023



As soon as the photo was uploaded, the internet went crazy and expressed their shock in the comments section. A section of people also claimed about having the biscuits a few months back after the company launched a few flavours in the market.

A user wrote, “This and the Parle Kismi Dalchini, both are really good! Dalchini ParleG tastes great with chai”, while another person remarked, “2023 is already too much.”

Check more reactions:

This and the Parle Kismi Dalchini, both are really good! Dalchini ParleG tastes great with chai. — X Æ A-12 Cov-19 (@k0ol1) January 2, 2023

it literally dropped like 4-5 months ago 🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/UMl8kF0kZc — Aaquib (@Aaquibshikalgar) January 2, 2023

what in the frick is this 😭 — bhagya (@guhlabi) January 2, 2023

2023 is already too much — jevliska (@hojevlo) January 2, 2023

Why this is reminding me of Opera Mini — Shakib Anwar (@Shakib__Anwar) January 2, 2023

Yeah i thought I’d hate it but it’s actually good imo — figs(she/her) (@mmmercurialhigh) January 2, 2023



The post has grabbed quite a lot of eyeballs and amassed over 2,500 likes so far. It turns out that Parle Products, with an aim to expand its portfolio with Parle G and Kismi, brought two new offerings – Parle G Oats & Berries and Parle G Kismi Cinnamon biscuits.

What are your thoughts about this new flavour?

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.