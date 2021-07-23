During the examination, students, teachers and supervisors will have to wear face marks, use sanitisers and will undergo thermal screening at the centre

The admit cards for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) have been released by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) today, 23 July. The hall ticket for admissions to Class 6 for the session 2021-22 is available for appearing candidates on the official website: navodaya.gov.in.

Parents and guardians of candidates can check and download the hall tickets by visiting the official site. The Class 6 admission test is scheduled to be conducted on 11 August across the country at various exam centres.

Students can follow these simple steps to download JNVST admit card 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website https://navodaya.gov.in/nvs/ro/Pune/en/home/

Step 2: Search and click on “Admission Notifications” which falls under the “Admission” tab on the homepage

Step 3: As the page opens, candidates will have to click on “Link to download the Admit Card for class VI JNVST 2021”

Step 4: Applicants need to submit their login details as asked

Step 5: After submission of all details, candidates can download the admit card and take a printout for future reference or use.

Here’s the direct link to download admit cards: https://cbseitms.nic.in/index.aspx

Parents, guardians and candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully that are printed on the hall tickets.

The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) for Class 6 will be conducted in English, Hindi and the regional language of each state. The exam will be for 2 hours that comprises three sections related to Mental Ability, Arithmetic Test and Language Test. In total, the question paper will consist of 80 objective-type questions that will carry a total of 100 marks.

During the examination, students, teachers and supervisors will have to wear face marks, use sanitisers and will undergo thermal screening at the centre. Keeping in mind the social distancing norms and measures, the sitting arrangements will be made accordingly.

This year, around 2,41,7009 candidates will be appearing for the test. Out of which 47,320 candidates in 11,182 centres will be selected by Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti.