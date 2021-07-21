Navodaya Vidyalaya JNV Selection Test date for Class 6 announced; check details here

The exam date of the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2021 for Class 6 has been announced by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS)

The exam date of the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2021 for Class 6 has been announced by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS). As per a tweet by the Ministry of Education, the entrance test will be conducted on 11 August in all states and Union Territories across the country.

The tweet reads, "Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test-2021 for the selection of students for admission to Class-VI for the session 2021-22 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas in all States & UTs will be conducted on 11th August, 2021 by following all safety precautions/COVID protocols".

In another tweet, the Ministry informed that a total of 2,41,7009 candidates have registered themselves for the Class 6 test this year. The exam will be held for the selection of 47,320 students in 11,182 centres.

Earlier, the Class 6 entrance exam was slated to be held on 16 May in all states and UTs except for Mizoram, Meghalaya, and Nagaland where it was set to take place on 19 June. However, exams scheduled on both dates were cancelled due to the second wave of coronavirus .

The admit cards will soon be released on the official website navodaya.gov.in and registered candidates are advised to keep a regular check on it. In Class 6, at least 75 percent of the seats are filled by students hailing from rural areas while the rest belong to urban candidates.

For the unversed, the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) are co-educational residential schools that are fully administered and financed by the Government of India through the autonomous organisation NVS. Affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), these schools are situated in 27 states and eight Union territories.

Up to Class 8, the education in JNVs is imparted in regional language post which Hindi is used for Social Science whereas English for Science and Maths. In these schools, the entire education is free including the uniform, textbooks, board, and lodging.