Number of pension scheme subscribers rise to 5.2 crore

Under the management of Atal Pension Yojana, the total pension assets stood at Rs 7.36 lakh crore, showing year-on-year growth of 27.43 per cent

New Delhi: The total number of subscribers in various schemes under the National Pension System rose to 5.2 crore by end-March 2022 from 4.24 crore in March 2021 showing a year-on-year increase of 22.58 per cent, as per the data released by the Ministry of Finance on Friday.

Total pension assets stood at Rs 7.36 lakh crore under the management of Atal Pension Yojana, showing year-on-year growth of 27.43 per cent.

The number of subscribers under Atal Pension Yojana increased to 3.62 crore as on March-end 2022 from 2.80 crore a year ago, registering a growth of 29.33 per cent, the finance ministry data showed.

