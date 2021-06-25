NTSE Stage 2 provisional result 2020 announced by NCERT; check scores at ncert.nic.in
NCERT said that any discrepancy in the scores obtained may be brought to its notice by mailing at ntsexam.ncert@nic.in within 10 days
The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has declared the provisional results of the National Talent Search Exam (NTSE) Stage 2 Exam 2020. Candidates, who have appeared for the examination, can check the scorecards by visiting the official website ncert.nic.in.
The scorecards include the final marks and scanned images of the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) and Mental Ability Test (MAT) papers. The exam was conducted on 14 February across the country and consisted of two papers — the MAT and the SAT which were of total 100 marks.
The NCERT said that any discrepancy in the scores obtained may be brought to its notice by mailing at ntsexam.ncert@nic.in within a period of 10 days.
“No other queries will be entertained after the stipulated period. The final result along with merit lists will be declared tentatively around 15 July, 2021,” the official notice by NCERT reads.
Applicants will have to use their login credentials including roll number and date of birth to check the results.
Candidates can follow these steps to check NTSE exam result:
Step 1: Visit the official website ncert.nic.in.
Step 2: Search and go to the ‘NTSE’ section that appears on the homepage
Step 3: On the new page, click on the provisional result link
Step 3: After a PDF file opens, click on the link ‘Provisional Result NTSE-2020’
Step 4: Candidates will have to enter roll number and date of birth to login
Step 5: Check the Stage 2 exam scorecard and download a copy if required for future use or reference
Here’s the direct link to check scores.
Every year, the NTSE is held for interested students across India at two levels - Stage-I (State/ Union Territories level) and then Stage-II (national level). Candidates who clear the Stage-I exam are only eligible for the national level test which is conducted by the council.
