NTSE 2020 Stage 2: NCERT postpones talent search examination; national level test to be held on 14 Feb

The date for the NTSE Stage 2 exam has been postponed to facilitate students to appear in the Indian Olympiad Qualifier (IOQ) 2021 in Physics and Biology, which is being held on 7 February, 2021

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has changed the test schedule for National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) 2019-20 Stage-II. As per the new schedule, NCERT NTSE 2019-20 Stage-II exam will now be conducted on 14 February, 2021.

The talent search examination was earlier scheduled to take place on 7 February, 2021.

NCERT in a notice said that the date for the exam has been postponed to facilitate students to appear in Indian Olympiad Qualifier (IOQ) 2021 in Physics and Biology.

The IOQ 2021 is scheduled to take place on 7 February, 2021.

NTSE is conducted every year at two levels: Stage-I (state/UT level) and Stage-II (national level). Those who qualify the Stage-I exam are eligible for the national level test.

As many as 2,000 scholarships are awarded for different stages of education right from Class 10 to the doctoral level.

According to a report by Scroll, NTSE consists of two papers — Mental Ability Test (MAT) and Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT). The exam is of 100 marks and candidates get two hours to finish the paper.

The e-admit card for NTSE Stage-II will be uploaded by NCERT on its website 21 days prior to the test.

The hall ticket will mention the details of the candidates including their name, roll number, exam centre name and address, reporting time as well as exam time.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, NCERT also mentioned that candidates who want to change their NTSE examination centre due to any reason will be required to submit their request via email to the head of the Educational Survey Division in the prescribed format by 28 December 2020. The email address to send the request is: ntsexam.ncert@nic.in.