NTSE Stage 2 exam 2021: NCERT to release final result on 18 February

The final result of the NTSE Stage 2 examination was supposed to be released on 11 February this year, however, it was postponed owing to an undisclosed reason.

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has announced the National Talent Search Exam (NTSE) Stage 2 final result date. As per the official notice, the result will be released on 18 February, 2022 on the official website at 5 pm. Candidates can visit the official website of NCERT - ncert.nic.in and check the result.

Here's how to check NTSE Stage 2 Result 2021:

Go to the official site of NCERT - ncert.nic.in

On the homepage, search and click on NTSE Stage 2 Final Result 2021 link

Login on the NCERT portal and click on the submit button

NTSE Stage 2 Result 2021 will appear on the screen of your device

Check and download the NTSE Stage 2 Result 2021 and keep a hard copy of the same for further reference

The exam was conducted by the NCERT on 24 October, 2021 in various centres across the country. It comprised 2 papers - Mental Ability Test (MAT) and Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT). The final result will be released on the basis of combined scores of MAT and SAT.

The NTSE exam was scheduled to be conducted in June last year but had to be postponed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The provisional result, as well as the OMR sheet, were released by the NCERT on 9 February this year.

For the unversed, the National Talent Search Exam (NTSE) is held by the NCERT every year at two levels: Stage-I (State/UT level) and Stage-II (National Level). Approximately 2,000 scholarships are offered for various levels of education, ranging from Class 10 to the doctoral level.

View the official notice here.

For more details and queries, candidates are advised to visit the official website of NCERT - https://ncert.nic.in .

