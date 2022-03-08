NTPC Recruitment: Applications invited for 60 vacancies of ET-Finance and ET-HR, get direct link to apply

National Thermal Power Corporation is carrying out the recruitment drive to fill a total of 60 vacancies. 20 vacancies are reserved for the post of ET-Finance (CA/CMA), while 30 are for ET-HR. 10 vacancies are under the ET-Finance (MBA-Fin) post.

The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has invited online applications for the post of Executive Trainee-Finance (CA/CMA), Executive Trainee-Finance (MBA-Fin) and Executive Trainee – HR.

Candidates can apply for the vacancy by 21 March on the official website - careers.ntpc.co.in.

Methodical procedure to apply is as follows:

-Visit the official website - careers.ntpc.co.in

-Click on the link that reads, “Recruitment to ET Finance” on the homepage under the current openings tab

-Click on ‘Apply here’ and register by filling your details

-Upload relevant documents and pay the application fee

-Submit the form and keep a printout to use it in the future

Direct link to apply is here.

Candidates applying for the above-mentioned posts should not be more than 29 years of age as on 21 March, 2022.

An application fee of Rs 300 has to be paid by applicants of General/EWS/OBC category. Those who belong to SC/ST/PwBD category and al female candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.

Those who wish to apply for the Executive Trainee-Finance post must be CA/CMA qualified from an institute which is recognised by an appropriate statutory authority in India, according to Scroll.in.

Candidates who are willing to apply for the Executive Trainee-Finance (MBA-Fin) must possess a graduate degree with a minimum of at least two years of full-time post graduate degree/post graduate diploma/post graduate program in management with specialisation in finance or MBA.

Those who wish to apply for the Executive Trainee-HR must be a graduate with atleast a two years full-time post graduate degree/post graduate diploma/post graduate program in management with specialisation in Human Resource/Industrial relations and others.

National Thermal Power Corporation is carrying out the recruitment drive to fill a total of 60 vacancies. 20 vacancies are reserved for the post of ET-Finance (CA/CMA), while 30 are for ET-HR. 10 vacancies are under the ET-Finance (MBA-Fin) post.

