NTPC recruitment 2022: Apply for 60 executive trainee posts, details here

National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) is going to open its online application window for recruitment to the post of Executive Trainee-Finance (CA/CMA), Executive Trainee-Finance (MBA-Fin) and Executive Trainee-HR from 7 March, 2022. Interested candidates can visit the official website of NTPC - careers.ntpc.co.in and apply for the posts.

The last date to apply for the above-mentioned posts is 21 March, 2022.

Here’s how to apply for the vacancies

Go to NTPC’s official website that is - ntpc.co.in

Click on application link available on the homepage

Then, press the “Click here to apply” option

Select the desired post from the given option and fill the application form

Submit the NTPC recruitment form and take a printout for future need

Candidates must note that only the online mode of application will be accepted by the NTPC and no other modes will be entertained.

Age limit

Candidates applying for the vacancies should not be more than 29 years of age as on 21 March, 2022.

Pay Scale

Selected candidates will be paid a monthly salary between 40,000 to 1,40,000 (E1 Grade). other benefits such as dearness allowance, perquisites, terminal benefits, etc will be paid as per company rules.

With this recruitment drive, the NTPC aims to fill a total of 60 vacancies, of which 10 vacancies are for the post of ET-Finance (MBA-Fin), 20 vacancies are for ET-Finance (CA/CMA) posts and 30 for ET-HR.

NTPC will release a complete notification including qualifying details, reservations/relaxations, selection process, etc in due course of time.

Check the official advertisement here.

National Thermal Power Corporation or NTPC is India’s largest power conglomerate. It has an installed capacity of over 67 megawatts. It has set a goal of achieving a total installed capacity of 130 GW by the year 2032.

For more details and queries, candidates are advised to visit the official website of NTPC - careers.ntpc.co.in.

