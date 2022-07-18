The entrance exam will be held online as a computer-based test (CBT). The JEE Main exam paper will consist of 3 sections - Physics, Mathematics and Chemistry.

National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2022 admit card and exam city slip soon. Those who have applied for the exam can download the JEE Main session 2 admit card from the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in. However, the NTA is yet to disclose the date and time for JEE admit card and exam city intimation slip release.

What are the steps to download NTA JEE Main session 2 admit card?

Step 1: Go the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the “JEE Main 2022 Admit Card” link.

Step 3: Fill in your application number and date of birth. Then, click on submit.

Step 4: Your JEE Main Session 2 admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download your hall ticket and print it out for future use.

JEE Main Session 2 is supposed to be conducted from 21 July to 30 July 2022. NTA will also be releasing the exam city slips for candidates. The exam city slip would contain information related to the city, time of exam, exam centre venue, reporting time, date of exam, etc.

The JEE Main exam paper will consist of multiple choice questions (MCQs). The entrance exam will be held online as a computer-based test (CBT). The JEE Main exam paper will consist of 3 sections — Physics, Mathematics and Chemistry.

Candidates will be required to answer 75 questions within 180 minutes. The candidates will be given four marks for each correct answer and one mark will be deducted for each of the wrong answers.

Once the JEE Admit Card is issued, students will be able to download it. Candidates who are appearing for the exam, are advised to carry a printout of their admit cards to their respective exam centres once they are released. Candidates will not be permitted to enter the exam hall without their admit cards.

