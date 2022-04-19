NTA releases CMAT 2022 answer key, check how to download and raise objections

The CMAT is conducted every year for admission to different management programmes

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer key for the CMAT 2022 (Common Management Admission Test) on Tuesday, 19 April. Aspirants can download the answer key from the official website - cmat.nta.nic.in - by using their application number and DOB (Date of Birth).

The CMAT 2022 was held on 9 April (Saturday) from 3 pm to 6 pm in CBT (Computer Based Test) mode and the result is likely to be released in May. The CMAT is conducted every year for admission to different management programmes.

Steps to download the CMAT 2022 answer key:

Step 1: Go to the official site - cmat.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the web page, click on the link “Display Question Paper and Answer Key Challenge for CMAT 2022”

Step 3: A new page will open. Login with your CMAT registration number and password

Step 4: Click on the submit option and download the answer key

Direct link to CMAT 2022 answer key is here.

According to the notice issued by the NTA, aspirants who are not satisfied with the CMAT 2022 answer key can raise objections by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question. They can do the same till 21 April by 11:50 pm. "No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee," the notification said.

It added that challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenges are found to be correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. The final CMAT 2022 result will be based on the revised answer key, the notice stated. It further mentioned that no individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge.

For further queries related to CMAT 2022, candidates can also contact 011-40759000/011- 69227700 or email at cmat@nta.ac.in.

