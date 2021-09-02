NTA opens correction window for JNUEE 2021 till 3 September; check details here

The admit cards will be issued by the NTA on 8 September and the exam will be held from 20 to 23 September in online mode

The correction window for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) 2021 has been opened by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Candidates can now correct their applications, if needed, till 11:50 pm on 3 September at the official website https://jnuexams.nta.ac.in/.

Steps to make corrections in the JNUEE 2021 forms:

- Go to the official website at https://jnuexams.nta.ac.in/

- Select the link for JNUEE 2021 correction window that is given on the homepage

- A new window will open. Login using your password and application number

- Make the necessary changes in your applications and press submit

- Download and save a copy of the edited form for the future

Direct link for correction widow.

The NTA said that candidates must seek “to undertake the correction(s) very carefully as no further correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA”.

It also asked applicants to contact the NTA in case of any difficulties.

The admit cards will be issued by the NTA on 8 September and the exam will be held from 20 to 23 September in online mode.

Each paper will consist of 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and will have a duration of three hours. The exams would be held based on a shift system. English would be the medium of the examination for all papers, except the language courses.

The JNUEE 2021 is conducted for admissions to various postgraduate, undergraduate and doctoral courses at the prominent university. This year, the application process started on 27 July and continued till 31 August. A candidate should be at least 17 years of age as of 1 October 2021 to be eligible for appearing for the BA (Hons) programme.

There is no maximum age limit for appearing in the examination.

This year, JNU has 3,016 seats vacant across various disciplines. For the undergraduate courses, 982 seats are available at the premier educational institute. For doctoral candidates, 451 seats are up for grabs while for the postgraduate level, 1,582 seats are vacant.