Registrations for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) 2021 will conclude today, 31 August, at 5 pm. Interested candidates can register themselves at the official website - https://jnuexams.nta.ac.in/.

The JNUEE 2021 will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) from 20 to 23 September. It will be a computer-based examination. The admit cards will be issued on 8 September.

The exam will be held in two shifts; each shift will have a duration of three hours. The medium of instruction for all papers, with the exception of language courses, will be English. There will be no negative marking. The paper will consist of 100 multiple choice questions (MCQs).

Steps to register for JNUEE 2021:

Go to the official website of JNUEE - https://jnuexams.nta.ac.in/ Click on the link for JNUEE 2021 registration available on the homepage A new page will appear. Register yourself using your personal details Login and proceed with the JNUEE 2021 application Upload the documents needed for completing the application and pay the registration fee Submit your application and save a copy of it

Here’s the direct link to register: https://jnuexams.nta.ac.in/jnueereg2021/regprocess.aspx

Candidates are requested to view the information brochure available at the website to get detailed information about aspects like eligibility, syllabus, admission procedure, and examination centres.

The correction window for the applications will be open from 1 to 3 September.

The exam is held for admissions into various undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral courses at JNU. The registrations for the entrance exam had been extended till 31 August to allow for greater participation in the test. The minimum age limit for the exam is 17 years as on 1 October 2021 for the BA (Hons) programme. There is no maximum age limit.

This year, a total of 3,016 seats are vacant at the premier educational institute. Out of these, 982 seats are available for undergraduate courses and 1,582 for postgraduate courses. For the PhD candidates, 451 seats are vacant across various disciplines.