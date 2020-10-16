NEET Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Medical entrance test scores to be declared by NTA soon; check ntaneet.nic.in, nta.ac.in

NEET Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Candidates who secure 50 percentile or above, will be considered successful, however, seats in medical and dental colleges are offered based on merit-based counselling

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 results today (Friday, 16 October) on its official website ntaneet.nic.in .

Union Minister for Education Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishak had also tweeted that the results will be declared on 16 October and wished good luck to all the candidates.

Step 1: Candidates can visit the NTA's official website – ntaneet.nic.in or mcc.nic.in. Step 2: Click on the link that says 'NEET Exam Results 2020' Step 3: Enter the credentials like examination roll number, date of birth and other required details in the provided fields Step 4: Hit the 'submit' button Step 5: Download and take a print out of the result copy

From this year, the admissions to MBBS course in the 13 All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry, will also be made through NEET following the amendment in National Medical Commission Act, 2019, passed by Parliament last year.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test was conducted on 13 September amid strict precautions in view of the covid-19 pandemic.

The NTA had also increased the number of centres from 2,546 in 2019 to 3,862 this year to ensure crowd management and staggered entry and exit protocols. Unlike the engineering entrance (JEE), NEET-UG, the medical admission test, is a pen and paper exam and held once a year.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had set in place strict standard operating procedures in view of the pandemic, including measures like reducing the number of candidates per room from the earlier 24 to 12.

To check NEET result, candidates will be required to use their roll number and date of birth as mentioned on the hall ticket.

Though the authorities have not confirmed about the timing of result announcement, according to some media reports, the scores will be declared at 4pm on Friday.

The NTA will release the final NEET answer key, containing correct answers to the questions asked in the exam, soon at ntaneet.nic.in and nta.ac.in. NEET result 2020 will be declared few hours after the final answer key.

The percentile score of a candidate will be calculated as follows: 100xNumber of candidates appeared with raw score equal to or less than the candidate divided by total number of the candidates appeared.

A percentile rank is the percentage of score that falls below a given score in a group.

1) All India Institute Of Medical Sciences, New Delhi 2) Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh 3) Christian Medical College, Vellore (CMC Vellore) 4) National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore 5) Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow 6) Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi 7) Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore 8) Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry 9) Kasturba Medical College, Manipal 10) King George`s Medical University, Lucknow

Based on NIRF 2020 rankings, the top ten medical colleges in India are as follows:

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has extended best wishes to students who appeared for the NEET exams. "NTA is announcing the results of NEET UG today I wish all the best to the candidates," Nishank said.

The phase 2, or the special NEET 2020 exam, was conducted on 14 October for candidates who missed medical entrance test due to COVID-19 or were stuck in containment zones.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has yet not released the OMR sheet, answer key for the re-examiantion conducted on 14 October. Candidates are now demanding the agency to release the answer key and to provide options to challenge it.

Along with the NEET UG 2020 Result and score card, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will also release a cut-off list prepared on the basis of NEET UG Exam conducted on 13 September and 14 October.

Step 1: Visit NTA NEET 2020 official website - ntaneet.nic.in. Step 2: On the homepage, tap on the link that says 'NEET UG 2020 result' Step 3: Enter your exam roll number, date of birth and press the 'submit' button Step 4: Your score, qualifying status and all India rank (AIR) will be displayed on the page Step 5: Check all the details carefully before saving and taking a printout of your NEET 2020 scorecard

The cut-off is the minimum qualifying percentile which candidates need to score in the NEET to be included in the merit list.

DGHS sends this list to states and Union Territories' counselling authorities, which in turn prepare the merit list for the state counsellings.

The National Testing Agency prepares the NEET merit list in successive order of their ranks that they have secured in the examination. Athe list is sent to Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), who is the authority concerned for conducting the centralised counselling process.

Aspirants mentioned in the All India Quota merit list are those selected for the AIQ 50 percent reservation.

State merit list comprises the comparative ranks of aspirants from the same state and is prepared for counselling on the grounds of factors such as candidate’s domicile eligibility.

All India Merit List compiles the list of candidates who appeared for the exam along with their rank and does not take their category into consideration.

The kin of terror attack victims will get reservation in MBBS and BDS admissions in the 2020-21 academic year, according to The Indian Express . The reserved seats will be from the central pool of seats for medical admissions.

Step 1: Visit NTA NEET 2020 official website - ntaneet.nic.in. Step 2: On the homepage, tap on the link that says 'NEET UG 2020 result' Step 3: Enter your exam roll number, date of birth and press the 'submit' button Step 4: Your score, qualifying status and all India rank (AIR) will be displayed on the page Step 5: Check all the details carefully before saving and taking a printout of your NEET 2020 scorecard

NEET Result 2020 LATEST Updates: Candidates who secure 50 percentile or above, will be considered successful, however, seats in medical and dental colleges are offered based on merit-based counselling.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will also release a cut-off list prepared on the basis of NEET UG Exam conducted on 13 September and 14 October.

Though the authorities have not confirmed about the timing, according to some media reports the scores will be declared at 4pm on Friday.

This year, more than 14.37 lakh candidates have appeared for the NEET exam that was conducted adhering to strict COVID-19 guidelines.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 results today (Friday, 16 October) on its official website ntaneet.nic.in.

Union Minister for Education Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishak also tweeted that the results will be declared on 16 October and wished good luck to all the candidates.

.@DG_NTA will be declaring the results of #NEETUG 2020 on 16th October 2020. Exact timing of the results will be intimated later. I wish all the best to the candidates. #NEETResult2020 #NEETRESULTS — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) October 12, 2020

To check the result, students will have to enter their roll number mentioned on the admit card and date of birth DD/MM/YYYY format.

More than 14.37 lakh candidates have appeared for the exam that was conducted adhering to strict guidelines issued by the government in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 15.97 lakh medical aspirants had registered for NEET UG 2020 out of which 85-90 percent appeared in phase 1 exam that was conducted on 13 September.

According to Careers 360, NEET 2020 result for both the phases will be released before 4 pm on the official website.

As many as 13,67,032 students appeared in the phase 1 exam, while phase 2 saw 290 students taking the entrance test.

Before declaring the results, NTA will release the final NEET 2020 answer key for all the sets of question papers on its website. The final answer key will be available in PDF format and candidates can match their responses and make an estimate of their score.

Steps to check NEET 2020 result:

Step 1: Visit NTA NEET 2020 official website - ntaneet.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, tap on the link that says 'NEET UG 2020 result'

Step 3: Enter your exam roll number, date of birth and press the 'submit' button

Step 4: Your score, qualifying status and all India rank (AIR) will be displayed on the page

Step 5: Check all the details carefully before saving and taking a printout of your NEET 2020 scorecard

Candidates belonging to general category need to score 50 percentile or more to qualify the examination. The cut off for unreserved PH students is set at 45 percentile and for SC, ST, OBC category it is 40 percentile.

NEET is conducted annually for admission to medical and allied courses across the country. On the basis of the cut off, students are admitted to 80,005 MBBS, 26,949 BDS, 52,720 AYUSH and 525 BVSc and AH seats in medical and dental colleges.

This year, NEET marks will be required for admission in 15 AIIMS and two JIPMER institutes.