NEET Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Scores expected today at ntaneet.nic.in; how cut-off marks and ranks are calculated

NEET Result 2020 LIVE Updates: As per last year’s cut off, students who secured 701 marks or above got the first rank. Those who secured marks between 690 and 681 were ranked between 20 and 88

NEET is held for admission to medical and allied courses across the country, on the basis of which students who meet the cut-off will get admission to 80,005 MBBS, 26,949 BDS, 52,720 AYUSH and 525 BVSc and AH seats in medical and dental colleges in India. As many as fifteen AIIMS and two JIPMER institutes will also consider the NEET 2020 results to provide admission to their institutes.

Candidates under unreserved (UR) category will be required to score at least 50th percentile points, while candidates under reserved categories will be required to obtain the qualifying NEET marks and a minimum of 40th percentile points.

NEET counselling under the 15 percent all-India quota (AIQ) include seats at government colleges (except those in Jammu and Kashmir), central and deemed universities, seats reserved for wards of insured persons (IP quota) in Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) medical colleges and seats available at the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) Pune. The remaining 85 percent seats are reserved for the state quota.

Candidates who missed the exams after testing positive for COVID-19 will get another opportunity to sit for the test, the date for which will be announced later, according to officials.

The NEET (UG) 2020 exams were conducted on 13 September amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. About 85-90 percent of 15.97 lakh candidates appeared for NEET 2020 exam, according to LiveMint .

Over 13 lakh medical aspirants took NEET 2020 this year. The NEET provisional answer keys of all the sections and NEET OMR sheets of the candidates have already been released.

NEET result 2020 is expected to be announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today on the official website - ntaneet.ac.in . NTA might also release the NEET final answer keys along with the exam results.

NEET Result 2020 LATEST Updates: NEET UG 2020 results are expected to be announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) by 12 October. The examination conducting body will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2020 final answer key soon on its website ntaneet.nic.in, based on which the result will be announced. Along with the result, the qualifying cutoff scores will also be released.

According to a report by Times Now, the cut-off, or marks obtained by students to qualify NEET, is expected to be higher this year as compared to last year.

According to estimates based on the previous years results, candidates belonging to general or unreserved category need to score 50 percentile or more to qualify the medical entrance examination. The cut off for unreserved PH candidates is set at 45 percentile, while for SC, ST, OBC category it is 40 percentile.

It is worth noting that admissions to AIIMS and JIPMER will be done on the basis of marks and rank secured by candidates in NEET 2020.

A report by Careers 360 said that the rank a NEET candidate scores for a specific score varies every year. It depends on the difficulty level of the NEET question paper, level of preparation of aspirants and number of students appearing for the exam. The cut off is usually higher if the paper is easy.

As per the latest official NEET data, 15.97 lakh candidates had successfully registered themselves for the medical entrance test, out of which around 13 lakhs aspirants have appeared

The entrance examination was conducted on 13 September for admission to 80,055 MBBS, 26,949 BDS, 52,720 AYUSH, and 525 BVSc and AH seats offered in colleges of India. Around 85 to 90 percent candidates took the examination that was conducted at over 3,800 centres across the country.