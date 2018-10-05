NSUI circulates letter from Thiruvalluvar University registrar, claims DUSU president Ankiv Baisoya never studied at varsity

New Delhi: The National Students' Union Of India (NSUI) on Thursday circulated a letter from the registrar of Thiruvalluvar University to Tamil Nadu's principal secretary of education claiming Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) president Ankiv Baisoya never studied at the varsity.

However, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) said they are waiting for the Delhi University to complete its investigation in the allegations against Baisoya of furnishing fake marksheets to get admission to Delhi University.

The Congress-affiliated NSUI had earlier released a letter from Thiruvalluvar University sent in response to a communication from the student's body. It stated that the BA certificate submitted by Baisoya from the university is fake.

On Thursday, they again circulated a letter apparently written by the Thiruvalluvar University registrar to Tamil Nadu's principal secretary of education.

"I hereby submit that Ankiv Baisoya has not enrolled in our university or in any of our constituent or affiliated colleges and is not our student at all.

"The certificate he has produced is fake and not from our university. The controller of examination has issued a letter stating that the certificate is not genuine after verification of records of the controller of examination office,” the letter said.

The NSUI accused the Delhi University administration of acting in a biased manner and demanded their candidate Sunny Chhillar be declared as the DUSU president with immediate effect.

They also demanded the arrest of Baisoya for "deceiving the students and Delhi University administration by means of misrepresentation and fraud".