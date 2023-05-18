NSG commandos carry out area domination exercise in Srinagar's Lal Chowk ahead of G20 event
The security personnel checked the hotels at the Lal Chowk area, spoke to their owners and took some information from them, officials said
Ahead of the G20 summit next week, the elite National Security Guard (NSG) commandos on Thursday carried out an area domination and security sanitisation exercise in Lal Chowk area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar, officials said.
They were accompanied by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF personnel.
A hotelier, who wished not to be named, confirmed that the securitymen carried out checks at his hotel.
Officials said such exercises would be carried out ahead of the main G20 event taking place here from May 22-24.
(With inputs from PTI)
