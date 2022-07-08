NSE co-location case: CBI registers fresh FIR over phone-tapping allegations
The fresh FIR mentioned the names of former NSE chief Chitra Ramakrishna, Ravi Narain and former Mumbai Commissioner Sanjay Pandey for allegedly tapping the phones of NSE officials and other irregularities
New Delhi: Following the orders of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday registered a fresh case in the alleged National Stock Exchange (NSE) co-location scam that involves phone tapping of NSE employees.
A senior CBI official informed that searches are underway across the country.
The fresh First Information Report (FIR) mentioned the names of former NSE Chief Chitra Ramakrishna, Ravi Narain and former Mumbai Commissioner Sanjay Pandey for allegedly tapping the phones of NSE officials and other irregularities.
During the investigation, it has been found that Pandey is closely related to the functioning and activities of a company called Isec Securities Pvt. Ltd.
The company had conducted a security audit of NSE around the time when alleged irregularities had taken place.
Isec Securities company was incorporated by Pandey in March 2001 and he quit as its director in May 2006. His son and mother took over the charge of the company.
It has been alleged that illegal phone tapping of NSE employees was done between 2009-17.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
FIR in Chhattisgarh against BJP MPs for fake Rahul Gandhi video: Congress
The Congress said an FIR has been registered against BJP MPs Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Subrat Pathak on its complaint related to a fake video of Rahul Gandhi.
FIR against AAP MLA Atishi for holding campaigns in Rajinder Nagar during 'silence period' day before bypoll
The complaint filed by Sanket Gupta said that AAP MLA Atishi held public meetings in the Rajinder Nagar constituency on 22 June at Sindhu Samaj temple, Old Rajinder Nagar, Delhi
Udaipur killing: NIA registers FIR under UAPA, says attack clip circulated to 'trigger panic, strike terror in country'
According to NIA, the case of a tailor's murder in Udaipur was initially registered at the Dhanmandi police station against two accused who had 'inflicted multiple injuries to the victim with sharp weapons'