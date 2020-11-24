NPCIL Recruitment 2020: Online application window for 382 vacancies closes today, register at npcilcareers.co.in

Those applying should be at least 18 years of age, while the maximum age is different for different posts.

Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) application window for recruitment of 382 posts closes on Tuesday, 24 November. Willing and eligible candidates can apply on the official website - npcilcareers.co.in.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, through the recruitment drive, NPCIL aims to fill the posts of Stipendiary Trainee/ Scientific Assistant (ST/SA), Assistant Grade-1, Steno, Sub Officer, and others at Rawatbhata Rajasthan Site.

A report by Free Press Journal said that candidates will be required to upload a scanned copy of their recent coloured photograph in the application form.

Candidates can only apply for the posts online. Application received in any other form will not be entertained.

Click here to check all the details.

Those applying should be at least 18 years of age, while the maximum age is different for different posts.

The written examination will be OMR-based and candidates will get a composite time of 2 hours to complete the paper.

There will be a total of 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) with four options and candidates will have to pick the correct option. The first part of the paper will consist of 10 questions each on English, General Awareness, and Quantitative Aptitude based on the Class 10 syllabus.

The second part will have 70 questions on the respective discipline Civil or Mechanical or Electrical or Instrumentation or Electronics or Industrial Safety or Physics or Chemistry.

For each correct answer, candidates will get 1 mark, while for every incorrect response 1/4 of a mark will be deducted.

To qualify for the exam, the general and EWS category will have to obtain 40 percent, while SC/ST/OBC/PwBD candidates will have to get 30 percent.