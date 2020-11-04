NPCIL Recruitment 2020: Apply for 382 ST/SA, Assistant, Sub Officer posts at npcilcareers.co.in by 24 November

NPCIL Recruitment 2020 | The minimum age for most of the posts is 18 years while the maximum age is different for different positions

Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has released a notification for recruitment of Stipendiary Trainee/ Scientific Assistant (ST/SA), Assistant Grade-1, Steno, Sub Officer, and others at Rawatbhata Rajasthan site. Willing and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through online application form at npcilcareers.co.in.

The last date of submitting the online application is 24 November up to 4 pm.

According to a report by India Today, the NPCIL recruitment drive aims to fill 382 vacancies. The minimum age for most of the posts is 18 years while the maximum age is different for different positions.

The written examination will be OMR-based or computer-based test (CBT). The test will be of 2 hours.

The Additional 20 minutes for each hour will be given to PwBD candidates.

The examination will consist of 100 multiple choice questions (MCQs) with four options and candidates will have to pick the correct option.

The part-1 of the paper will have 10 questions each on English, General Awareness and Quantitative Aptitude based on Class 10 syllabus.

The part-2 of the paper will have 70 questions on respective discipline Civil or Mechanical or Electrical or Instrumentation or Electronics or Industrial Safety or Physics or Chemistry.

For each correct answer, candidates will be awarded with 1 mark, while for every incorrect response 1/4 of a mark will be deducted.

To qualify the exam, general and EWS category will have to secure 40 percent, while SC/ST/OBC/PwBD candidates will have to obtain 30 percent.

For further detail on educational qualification and eligibility on NPCIL recruitment 2020, click here.

Here is the direct link to apply - https://npcilcareers.co.in/MainSite/DefaultInfo.aspx?info=Oppurtunities